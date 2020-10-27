Jim’s Forecast: Early fog to sunny skies on Tuesday

Tuesday & Wednesday

Visibility has come down below a mile through much of the area. The thick fog will be in the forecast through about 9 am. The high pressure over the Southeastern U.S. helped clear our skies out today, and as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, similar sky conditions are expected. Highs will continue to trend upward under the sunny skies, reaching the mid 70s over the two day stretch. Overnight lows will trend upwards as well, falling only to the low 60s Tuesday night and the mid 60s by Wednesday night.

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Zeta will bring rain back to the forecast for the end of the work week. At this point, rain chances are set at 60% Thursday and 40% Friday with the majority of the rain coming in Thursday night. Rainfall totals should range between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Highs over the two day stretch will fall from near 80 degrees Thursday to the upper 60s Friday. The remnants of Zeta will clear the mid Atlantic coast Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry and cooler forecast as we head into Halloween weekend.