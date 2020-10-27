Improved fire rating for Fountain Volunteer Fire Department

FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WITN) - A local fire district has an improved rating that could save homeowners money.

The Fountain Volunteer Fire Department, along with Pitt County Emergency Management, was recently notified that the district had improved its protection rating from a seven to a six.

The change comes after the NC Fire Marshal’s Office evaluation. That office is part of the state Department of Insurance. The improved rating could also mean better rates on insurance policies in the Fountain fire district.

Property owners can expect that change to go into effect in February.

