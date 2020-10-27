Advertisement

Hospital celebrates Respiratory Therapists as part of Respiratory Care Week

By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is joining hospitals and medical centers around the country celebrating their hard working Respiratory Therapists, as part of Respiratory Care Week.

CarolinaEast Celebrates Respiratory Care Week
CarolinaEast Celebrates Respiratory Care Week(WITN)

These men and women usually stand in the background of your medical care, but they are very much a big part of keeping you healthy. Brandi Neer is a Respiratory Therapist and she says it feels nice to be recognized this week, since she says many people don’t understand what it is that they do. “Anywhere someone is breathing that’s where you’ll find a respiratory therapist,” said Neer.

Respiratory Therapists help people from tiny babies all the way up until end of life care and in a wide varitey of situations in between. That means they are also on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Amanda Napiorkowski is a Respiratory Care Practitioner at CarolinaEast. She says this week is coming at an important time in the pandemic. “Especially now with us being front and center with COVID-19, people are becoming a lot more aware of what a respiratory therapist is. We’re always kind of in the back until sometimes you actually need us so we’re actually very front line,” said Napiorkowski.

Napiorkowski has been taking care of COVID-19 patients since the beginning, and she says sometimes their job goes beyond the medical treatments they can administer.

“We have patients that don’t see outside for almost a month at a time, so even if they aren’t really requiring the therapies we give them medically, we can be there for them emotionally, and talk to them and give them a hand to hold,” said Napiorkowski.

CarolinaEast Medical Center is not only shining the spotlight on these men and women who are working hard everyday for their patients, but they have also sent them a few sweet treats.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor ahead of vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Senator Thom Tillis said, “I think Judge Amy Coney Barrett is going to go down in history as one of the great justices on the Supreme Court. It is a shame that this is a divided decision.

News

Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

News

Congressman Rouzer statement on confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) today issued a statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

News

Jones County elementary students return to classrooms full-time

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Students in the district started returning to school four days a week, with Wednesdays reserved for online learning and building cleaning.

Latest News

News

Local experts discuss Supreme Court confirmation one week from election

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser and Sharon Johnson
Local experts talk about expected Supreme Court confirmation one week from election

News

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court justice, tipping balance of court just days before election. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Clear skies lead to brief warming trend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Cloudy and cool Monday with a north breeze

News

Missing man last seen walking away from assisting living center

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kenansville police say Harold Liles was last seen walking away Saturday afternoon from the Wellington Park Assisted Living.

News

Horse rescued from owner’s pool

Updated: 5 hours ago
Duplin County Animal Services says the horse managed to escape from its pasture and somehow fell into the in-ground pool.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Craven & Nash counties report three new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two Eastern Carolina counties reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.