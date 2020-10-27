Hospital celebrates Respiratory Therapists as part of Respiratory Care Week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern is joining hospitals and medical centers around the country celebrating their hard working Respiratory Therapists, as part of Respiratory Care Week.

These men and women usually stand in the background of your medical care, but they are very much a big part of keeping you healthy. Brandi Neer is a Respiratory Therapist and she says it feels nice to be recognized this week, since she says many people don’t understand what it is that they do. “Anywhere someone is breathing that’s where you’ll find a respiratory therapist,” said Neer.

Respiratory Therapists help people from tiny babies all the way up until end of life care and in a wide varitey of situations in between. That means they are also on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Amanda Napiorkowski is a Respiratory Care Practitioner at CarolinaEast. She says this week is coming at an important time in the pandemic. “Especially now with us being front and center with COVID-19, people are becoming a lot more aware of what a respiratory therapist is. We’re always kind of in the back until sometimes you actually need us so we’re actually very front line,” said Napiorkowski.

Napiorkowski has been taking care of COVID-19 patients since the beginning, and she says sometimes their job goes beyond the medical treatments they can administer.

“We have patients that don’t see outside for almost a month at a time, so even if they aren’t really requiring the therapies we give them medically, we can be there for them emotionally, and talk to them and give them a hand to hold,” said Napiorkowski.

CarolinaEast Medical Center is not only shining the spotlight on these men and women who are working hard everyday for their patients, but they have also sent them a few sweet treats.

