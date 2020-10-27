Healthy Habits: Taking care of your heart health during the pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The pandemic has changed all of our lives and some of us aren’t as active as we once were, which can lead to additional, life-long health conditions.

While it is important to protect yourself from COVID-19, heart disease is also dangerous. It is critical to be mindful of your heart health during the pandemic.

Dr. Blase Carabello, a professor and chief of cardiology for ECU and Vidant, suggests making a plan and having regular conversations with your provider. He says if you have regular communication with your provider, they can help you monitor your numbers and create a plan to have an ongoing supply of medication.

People with pre-existing conditions, such as heart disease or hypertension, are at a higher risk for complications with COVID. Carabello says we’re still learning about the short and long-term consequences of COVID on the heart, but trends are suggesting it can cause serious damage to the heart.

Carabello says because we do not have a vaccine yet, it’s especially important for those with heart conditions to take preventative measures to protect against he virus: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.

These preventative measures, in addition to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continuing to take necessary medication, will help protect your health and well-being during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.