Greenville Police looking for missing teenager

Rekyia Dublin
Rekyia Dublin(GPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Officers say that 14-year-old Rekyia Dublin is 5′9′' tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has long burgundy braids.

Police say she was last seen on Sunday around 6 p.m. in the Chesterfield Court area off Kristin Drive.

She was wearing a yellow hoodie and black shorts.

If you know where she is, give police a call at 252-329-4315.

