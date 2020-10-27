Greenville Police looking for missing teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Officers say that 14-year-old Rekyia Dublin is 5′9′' tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has long burgundy braids.

Police say she was last seen on Sunday around 6 p.m. in the Chesterfield Court area off Kristin Drive.

She was wearing a yellow hoodie and black shorts.

If you know where she is, give police a call at 252-329-4315.

