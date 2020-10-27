Goldsboro police make arrest in cold case after 3 decades

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -An arrest has finally been made after more than 31 years since a man from Goldsboro was shot and killed.

Goldsboro police say Gurman Pearsall is charged with killing Gino Harper back in April of 1989, that’s almost 3 decades later.

Investigators say Pearsall was originally charged with murder, but the charges were never taken before a grand jury and he was subsequently released.

Fast forward to February 2018 about two and a half years ago, he was re-charged with murder thanks to new evidence coming to light.

