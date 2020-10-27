Advertisement

First responders in New Bern find way to show community appreciation

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - In the middle of a pandemic, with events and activities continuing to get canceled, some first responders here in the East are finding ways to say thank-you to their community.

First responders in New Bern took time out of their evenings Monday to show their community they appreciate them.

National Night Out was cancelled due to COVID-19, so the New Bern Police Department figured out a way to celebrate, all while staying safe.

Police cars, a fire truck, and other law enforcement vehicles kept the tradition of National Night Out alive by creating a Parade of Lights.

Spectators stood outside their homes to wave and smile as the cars drove by.

Sergeant Brice said the main goal of the Parade of Lights is to show the community that they are partners and thank them for supporting law enforcement and first responders.

Sergeant Brice said police officers can’t do their jobs without help from people in the community.

New Bern Police, along with first responders, will visit more neighborhoods across craven county Tuesday evening.

