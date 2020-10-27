First responders in New Bern find way to show community appreciation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - In the middle of a pandemic, with events and activities continuing to get canceled, some first responders here in the East are finding ways to say thank-you to their community.

First responders in New Bern took time out of their evenings Monday to show their community they appreciate them.

National Night Out was cancelled due to COVID-19, so the New Bern Police Department figured out a way to celebrate, all while staying safe.

Police cars, a fire truck, and other law enforcement vehicles kept the tradition of National Night Out alive by creating a Parade of Lights.

“This year we want to still show our support, so what we are doing is we are going to ride through each neighborhood, nice and slow with our lights and sirens.”

Spectators stood outside their homes to wave and smile as the cars drove by.

“As a wife and a mother we see their sacrifices and we feel their sacrifices and it just makes a bigger deal in the community more than people know. They fight battles that we don’t all see and it’s all appreciated.”

Sergeant Brice said the main goal of the Parade of Lights is to show the community that they are partners and thank them for supporting law enforcement and first responders.

“It’s really important right now especially with everything that’s going on. It’s nice to show the police that people do still care about them.”

Sergeant Brice said police officers can’t do their jobs without help from people in the community.

New Bern Police, along with first responders, will visit more neighborhoods across craven county Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.