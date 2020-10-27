Elizabeth City Police investigating man’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man’s body was discovered.

Elizabeth City Police say that officers responded around 5:33 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Lane Street.

There officers found the body of Tacorius Sutton, 29, of Elizabeth City.

Police say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should call 252-335-4321.

