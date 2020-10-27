Elizabeth City man charged in hit and run

ELIZABETH CIETY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police have charged a man they say is responsible for a hit and run.

Elizabeth Cityp olice say, Manuel Gonzalez, 24, is charged with, hit and run with serious injury in connection to a crash that happened back in September.

Officers say Gonzalez hit a pedestrian on Weeksville Road near Herrington Road.

He was taken into custody Monday night and is scheduled to have his first appearance in court on Thursday.

