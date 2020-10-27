ECU appealing to students to be safe Halloween weekend amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is appealing to students to not take unnecessary risks during the Halloween weekend.

Dr. Virginia Hardy, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, sent a letter out to ECU students asking them to be aware of the ongoing pandemic.

“I am reaching out to every ECU student, regardless of where you are – on campus, off campus in the Greenville area, or away from Greenville - and asking you, actually pleading with you, to be safe this weekend,” Hardy writes, “Do not bring unnecessary risk to you, your roommates, your friends, or your family by going out to celebrate Halloween without taking all the health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And ECU students, take care of yourself and local neighbors.”

ECU reported 16 new COVID-19 cases among students and 3 new cases among staff last week. There have been 1,333 total cases among students and 76 among employees since June 7th.

Dr. Hardy’s entire letter:

Traditions are important to every college campus. And for East Carolina University, Halloween is definitely one of those prominent traditions. But as you are well aware this COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted and, honestly, ruined so much of what the college experience should be about.

I think we can all agree the virtual environment is not preferred. This fall semester has not been what the ECU experience is supposed to look like. We need your help this weekend to maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and mask up for safety (and not just a Halloween mask). Please remember that you must adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order of no more than 25 persons inside/50 persons outside. Do not host events or attend events that exceed those criteria. Also, I repeat, please wear mask/face covering, social distance and wash/sanitize your hands frequently.

We want to provide you with every opportunity to return to face-to-face classes for the entire spring semester and continue to work toward a more normal academic and collegiate experience later in 2021.

Visit the ECU Halloweek website to learn more about things going on at ECU and in the Greenville community throughout Halloween week.

This Halloween, we expect students to make safe decisions and show responsible behavior — protect yourself protect your family and protect your school.

Thank you.

