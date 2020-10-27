Crews searching Havelock creek in connection to unsolved crime

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Craven County will search a creek Tuesday as part of an investigation into an unsolved crime.

Craven County officials say the search is happening in Slocum Creek near the Highway 70 bridge in Havelock. They did not say what crime the search is related to.

Highway lane closures are not expected, but warning signs will still be posted.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Havelock police, NCIS and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are all participating.

