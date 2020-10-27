Advertisement

Crews searching Havelock creek in connection to unsolved crime

Craven County officials say the search is happening in Slocum Creek near the Highway 70 bridge in Havelock.
Law enforcement in Craven County will search a creek Tuesday as part of an investigation into an unsolved crime.
Law enforcement in Craven County will search a creek Tuesday as part of an investigation into an unsolved crime.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Craven County will search a creek Tuesday as part of an investigation into an unsolved crime.

Craven County officials say the search is happening in Slocum Creek near the Highway 70 bridge in Havelock. They did not say what crime the search is related to.

Highway lane closures are not expected, but warning signs will still be posted.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Havelock police, NCIS and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are all participating.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Goldsboro police make arrest in murder case after 3 decades

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Goldsboro police say Gurman Pearsall is charged with killing Gino Harper back in April of 1989, that’s almost 3 decades later.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Beaufort, Edgecombe, Martin counties report new deaths

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two Eastern Carolina counties reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

Local

Healthy Habits: Taking care of your heart health during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
While it is important to protect yourself from COVID-19, heart disease is also dangerous. It is critical to be mindful of your heart health during the pandemic.

Morning Show

Spooky Science: At home experiments for the kids this Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
If you are looking for ways to still ring in the holiday safely at home, Covey Denton and the science kids have some ideas to bring some spooky Halloween fun to you.

Latest News

Politics

Mike Pence making two more campaign stops in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Pence was scheduled to hold rallies at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro at midday Tuesday and at the Wilmington airport in the evening.

Coronavirus

North Carolina private schools report more coronavirus clusters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state.

Health

Concerns over heat-related illness rise in rural areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Sunday that climate change will likely exacerbate the problem in the coming decades.

Local

Elizabeth City man charged in hit and run

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Elizabeth City Police say, Manuel Gonzalez, 24, is charged with, hit and run with serious injury in connection to a crash that happened back in September.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Thick fog Tuesday morning; Nice afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Foggy Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s.

News

U.S. Health and Human Services sending 3 million antigen tests to NC

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
North Carolina will receive 3.15 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for distribution by the state.