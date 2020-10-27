Advertisement

Congressman Murphy applauds Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

Congressman Greg Murphy says Judge Amy Coney Barrett has proven she is one of the most brilliant legal minds in America
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released a statement Monday evening in response to the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Murphy said, “Throughout her career Amy Coney Barrett has proven she is one of the most brilliant legal minds in America. I congratulate her on this tremendous accomplishment. Justice Barrett’s professionalism, intellect and judicial philosophy have been widely praised by both Republicans and Democrats. She is a phenomenal choice for Supreme Court. I applaud President Trump for nominating her to our nation’s highest bench and commend the Senate for confirming her.”

“Our Constitution is very clear: Congress writes the law, the president executes the law and the federal judiciary interprets the law. A judge cannot and should not make the law. The Supreme Court’s job is to impartially examine, interpret and apply the law to cases that come before it. If Justice Barrett’s past jurisprudence is any indicator, she will do exactly that,” added Murphy.

