Cherry Point conducts research along Neuse River

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Department (EAD), along with Duke University, will be conducting shoreline research along the Neuse River near the air station’s shoreline beginning this week.

Roughly 50 devices, or settlement plates, will be temporarily placed in the waters near the shore.

Due to the depth at which the devices will be installed, they are likely to be exposed at certain tidal cycles.

EAD advises individuals using the area recreationally or otherwise to not disturb the settlement plates.

The plates are part of an ongoing study and are vital to the department’s data gathering efforts.

