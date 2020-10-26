Tropical Storm Zeta nearing hurricane strength; Headed to Gulf coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Tropical Storm Zeta

Tropical Storm Zeta is nearing hurricane strength as the storms moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday. At this point, the Hurricane Center still expects Zeta to cross the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 1 hurricane Monday night. From there, it will head into the Gulf before making landfall between Louisiana and Alabama. If forecasts verify, this will be the 9th named landfall the U.S. Gulf Coast has experienced this year. It it makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the 5th named storm to hit Louisiana this year alone.

The official track of Tropical Storm Zeta as of the 8 p.m. update (10-25) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, which ties 2020 with 2005 for the most named storms in a hurricane season on record.

