Tropical Storm Zeta almost a hurricane; Headed to Gulf coast

Zeta is expected to make a landfall along the central Gulf coast late Wednesday
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Tropical Storm Zeta

Tropical Storm Zeta is nearing hurricane strength as the storm moves towards the Yucatan Peninsula on Monday. At this point, the Hurricane Center still expects Zeta to cross the northeastern tip of the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 1 hurricane Monday night. From there, it will head into the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Alabama. If forecasts verify, this will be the 9th named landfall the U.S. Gulf Coast has experienced this year. It it makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the 5th named storm to hit Louisiana this year alone.

Tropical Storm Zeta at midday Monday
Tropical Storm Zeta at midday Monday(WITN Weather)

Zeta is the 27th tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season, just one storm shy of tying the 28 storms of 2005. The hurricane season runs through the end of November.

