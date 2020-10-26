Roanoke Rapids man facing drug charges after traffic stop

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man is facing several drug charges after officers responded to a domestic situation.

Roanoke Rapids Police say officers responded Sunday around 2:33 a.m. to the 500 block of Whitaker St. for that situation when they learned two men involved left the scene.

Officers say they were able to spot the vehicle the men left in and pulled it over.

Police say it was discovered that the driver, Brian Vick, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, had an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor larceny.

Officials say a search of the vehicle found four capped needles, and a gold box, which contained three oxycodone in a small plastic bag, two buprenorphine & naloxan in a small plastic baggie, a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine in a plastic baggie, and a small baggie containing a white powder believed to be fentanyl. The officers say they also located 18 pills (Clonazepam), a rubber water bong, and uncapped needles in the passenger area of the vehicle.

Police say Vick was charged with possession of methamphetamine, PWISD methamphetamine, maintain a dwell for controlled substance, poss. Of schedule II (Fentanyl), PWISD schedule II (Fentanyl), simple possession of schedule II, PWISD Schedule II, simple possession of schedule III, PWISD schedule III, simple possession of schedule IV, PWISD schedule IV, Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vick is being held on a $50,000 bond and was given a November 13th court date.

Alex Boyd, 31, of Roanoke Rapids, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was vited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

