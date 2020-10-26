Advertisement

Raleigh Police investigate following fatal shooting

police
police(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina said a man was killed and three others were shot near a bar.

Raleigh Police Sunday evening that Justin Carlton Jones, 25, was killed in an early morning shooting. They said two men had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident. The two men are Jamaal McKinney and Jeffrey Steven Lynch.

Police were collecting evidence near the Star Bar and a gas station in Raleigh, WRAL reports.

Jones was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died of his injuries. The three other men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

