Raleigh Police investigate following fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina said a man was killed and three others were shot near a bar.

Raleigh Police Sunday evening that Justin Carlton Jones, 25, was killed in an early morning shooting. They said two men had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident. The two men are Jamaal McKinney and Jeffrey Steven Lynch.

Police were collecting evidence near the Star Bar and a gas station in Raleigh, WRAL reports.

Jones was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he later died of his injuries. The three other men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.