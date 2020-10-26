Advertisement

Pirate’s Pleasure wins 2020 Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament

2020 King Mackerel Tournament Champions
2020 King Mackerel Tournament Champions
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate’s Pleasure won the annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament after reeling in a 41.61-pound king mackerel over the weekend.

The crew of Curt Winbourne, Renea Baker and Johnny Baker won $27,000 and bragging rights until next year for catching the biggest fish.

First place won $12,000 but with the additonal First Place Senior Angler, First Place Lady Angler, Heaviest Fish (Week 2), and the additional Calcutta’s entered, Pirate’s Pleasure ended up taking home that total of $27,000.

141 boats entered the tournament this year, which is a 25 percent increase from last year. 80 fish ended up being weighed. This is the fourth year of the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament since the old Hardee’s event.

The money raised gets donated to life-saving equipment for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.

