Pink Hill man killed in hit & run crash

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUPLIN, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say a Pink Hill man was killed and they’re still looking for the driver who ran him over.

Trooper Paul Howard said the deadly hit & run happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 111 at Tapp Farm Road in Duplin County.

Killed was 27-year-old Jessie Foulks, Jr.

Howard says the man had left his fiance’s mobile home park and apparently laid in the road when he was struck.

A friend rode upon the accident after it happened, the trooper said, while another driver totaled his car while trying to avoid the body in the roadway.

The Highway Patrol is hoping that someone will come forward with information on who struck and killed Foulks.

