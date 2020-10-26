Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds slowly breaking up

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Cloudy skies will slowly break up Monday afternoon as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s. A north breeze Monday will turn westerly on Tuesday. The new wind direction combined with mostly sunny skies will lift the mercury to the mid 70s. We’ll enjoy a similar day on Wednesday with the sunny skies hanging on early before some high clouds increase later. Wednesday highs will again peak in the mid 70s.

Surface Map Monday Night (WITN Weather)

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Zeta will bring rain back to the forecast for the end of the work week. At this point, rain chances are set at 60% Thursday and 40% Friday with the majority of the rain coming in Thursday night. Rainfall totals should range between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Highs over the two day stretch will fall from near 80 degrees Thursday to the upper 60s Friday. The remnants of Zeta will clear the mid Atlantic coast Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry and cooler forecast as we head into Halloween weekend.