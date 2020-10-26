Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds slowly breaking up

Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s with a cool breeze
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Cloudy skies will slowly break up Monday afternoon as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s. A north breeze Monday will turn westerly on Tuesday. The new wind direction combined with mostly sunny skies will lift the mercury to the mid 70s. We’ll enjoy a similar day on Wednesday with the sunny skies hanging on early before some high clouds increase later. Wednesday highs will again peak in the mid 70s.

Surface Map Monday Night
Surface Map Monday Night(WITN Weather)

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Zeta will bring rain back to the forecast for the end of the work week. At this point, rain chances are set at 60% Thursday and 40% Friday with the majority of the rain coming in Thursday night. Rainfall totals should range between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Highs over the two day stretch will fall from near 80 degrees Thursday to the upper 60s Friday. The remnants of Zeta will clear the mid Atlantic coast Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry and cooler forecast as we head into Halloween weekend.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta almost a hurricane; Headed to Gulf coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Tropical Storm Zeta is nearly a hurricane

News

Weather Authority Forecast 10-25

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 10-25

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 1024

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 1024

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast For October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/24/2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/24/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for October 23rd

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for October 23rd

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:08 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, October 18 at 6PM

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/16/2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/16/2020