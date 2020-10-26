Northbound Memorial Drive traffic remains closed after water main break
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a busy Greenville street remains closed after a big water main break Sunday morning.
The state Department of Transportation says South Memorial Drive between West 3rd Street and West 5th Street will be closed until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday for emergency road work.
Greenville Utilities says a water main broke at West 3rd Street. Crews said only a handful of customers were without water.
The DOT is detouring northbound traffic on Highway 11 onto Highway 43 and then on U.S. 264.
