Missing man last seen walking away from assisting living center

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a missing man.

Kenansville police say Harold Liles was last seen walking away Saturday afternoon from the Wellington Park Assisted Living Center on Cooper Street.

The 55-year-old man was wearing a yellow sweater with turtleneck, blue jeans, and grey shoes.

If you see Liles, you should call Duplin County Communications at (910) 296-1911 or the Kenansville Police Department at (910) 296-0124.

