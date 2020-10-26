Missing man last seen walking away from assisting living center
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a missing man.
Kenansville police say Harold Liles was last seen walking away Saturday afternoon from the Wellington Park Assisted Living Center on Cooper Street.
The 55-year-old man was wearing a yellow sweater with turtleneck, blue jeans, and grey shoes.
If you see Liles, you should call Duplin County Communications at (910) 296-1911 or the Kenansville Police Department at (910) 296-0124.
