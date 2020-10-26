Advertisement

Missing man last seen walking away from assisting living center

Police say this man was last seen walking away from an assisted living center.
Police say this man was last seen walking away from an assisted living center.(Kenansville police)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a missing man.

Kenansville police say Harold Liles was last seen walking away Saturday afternoon from the Wellington Park Assisted Living Center on Cooper Street.

The 55-year-old man was wearing a yellow sweater with turtleneck, blue jeans, and grey shoes.

If you see Liles, you should call Duplin County Communications at (910) 296-1911 or the Kenansville Police Department at (910) 296-0124.

