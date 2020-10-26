Jim’s Forecast: AM clouds to PM sunshine Monday

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunrise drizzle and morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s Monday. A north breeze Monday will turn westerly on Tuesday the wind shift, combined with mostly sunny skies to lift the mercury to the mid 70s. We’ll enjoy a similar day on Wednesday with the sunny skies hanging on and afternoon highs again peaking in the mid 70s.

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Zeta will bring rain back to the forecast for the end of the work week. At this point, rain chances are set at 60% Thursday and 40% Friday with the majority of the rain coming in Thursday night. Rainfall totals should range between 0.5″ to 1.5″. Highs over the two day stretch will fall from near 80 degrees Thursday to the upper 60s Friday. The remnants of Zeta will clear the mid Atlantic coast Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry and cooler forecast as we head into the holiday weekend.