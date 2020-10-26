Advertisement

Horse rescued from owner’s pool

This happened Monday afternoon outside of Albertson.(Duplin County Animal Services)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A horse was rescued this afternoon after it fell into its owner’s pool.

It happened off Bill Sutton Road outside of Albertson in Duplin County around 1:00 p.m.

Duplin County Animal Services says 'John Boy’ managed to escape from his pasture and somehow fell into the in-ground pool.

The owner discovered the horse in the pool.

It took about two hours to get the horse out of the pool. Animal services reports 'John Boy’, who is an older horse, is healthy and wasn’t injured by the fall.

Duplin County was assisted by Pender County Animal Services as well as Albertson’s fire department.

The owner made the discovery Monday afternoon.(Duplin County Animal Services)

