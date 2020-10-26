Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Smyrna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County residents will have a chance to get tested for COVID-19 this week.
Free drive-thru testing will be held Monday in Smyrna from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Eastern Park. There’s no out of pocket costs but you should bring your insurance card if you have one.
Another drive-thru testing will be held on Wednesday in the k-mart parking lot from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. as well.
You must pre-register by calling (910) 267-2044.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.