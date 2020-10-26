Arrest made in 5 year old murder case

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a 5 year old murder case.

Goldsboro police say they arrested 22-year-old Tyrone Johnson from Wilson and charged him with murder on Friday. He’s charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Ni-Quawn Kornegay back in 2015. Officers say Kornegay was fatally shot on South Slocumb Street back on October 1, 2015 around 10 p.m.

Officers say an investigation led them to Johnson five years later. He is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information should come forward.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.