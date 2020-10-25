Water main break closes roads near PGV airport, some Greenville customers without water

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is advising motorists to avoid some roads due to a water main break near Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Drivers on the northbound lanes of Memorial Drive, between Fifth Street and the airport, may see some delays.

GUC says crews are working on the water main break at the intersection with Third Street, which will close northbound lanes on Memorial Drive until further notice.

Steve Hawley, with GUC, says only a handful of customers are without water.

Service is expected to be restored by this afternoon.

Hawley says repairs to the roadway will take longer and could last until Monday.

