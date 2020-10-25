Walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Today, hundreds will walk, in New Bern, to end Alzheimer’s.

Organizers are gathering support to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s as well as research.

due to the pandemic, this year’s walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Craven County instead of a large gathering.

There will also be a ceremony with local speakers and a flower presentation to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

That ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. and the walk begins at three.

