Walk to end Alzheimer’s in New Bern

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Today, hundreds will walk, in New Bern, to end Alzheimer’s.

Organizers are gathering support to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s as well as research.

due to the pandemic, this year’s walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Craven County instead of a large gathering.

There will also be a ceremony with local speakers and a flower presentation to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

That ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. and the walk begins at three.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

