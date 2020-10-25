Advertisement

Vice President Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus

Courtesy: The White House
Courtesy: The White House(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, both tested negative for the virus on Saturday and remain in good health.

Short is Pence’s closest aide and the vice president is considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

O’Malley says that “in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Pence is scheduled to visit Kinston Sunday evening. WITN will provide live coverage from inside and outside the event at 6 and 11 p.m.

