United Nations, nuclear ban treaty

Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force
Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force.
Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force. Photo: The Titan Missile Museum
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2020
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The United Nations has confirmed that 50 countries have ratified a U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons, triggering its entry into force in 90 days.

The announcement was hailed by anti-nuclear activists but has been strongly opposed by the United States and the other major nuclear powers.

As of Friday, the treaty had 49 signatories, and U.N. officials said the 50th ratification from Honduras had been received.

Beatrice Fihn, head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning coalition that campaigned for the treaty, said since the nuclear attacks on Japan in World War II nuclear disarmament has been a long-sought goal. 

