Newport haunted drive-thru trail

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Halloween is seven short days away and one organization here in the East is bringing some of that Halloween spirit to folks.

A haunted drive-thru trail in Newport is where you will find boy scouts, who have taken on some new roles.

The East Carolina Council Boy Scouts of America is putting on a drive-thru trail the weekend before Halloween and the weekend of Halloween.

Visitors that dare to enter this spooky attraction must stay in their cars and drive through Camp Sam Hatcher located at 1201 Sam Hatcher Road, to watch the scouts put on a show.

The scouts used their imagination to come up with each scene.

“Over 100 scouts put together a dozen scenes, that will scare the daylights out of ya.”

Friday was the first night of the haunted trial and money made from the event will help support scouting in Eastern Carolina.

But Saturday night and next weekend, girls from Troop 247 are also hoping for a scream.

The haunted trail is $10 per car and their times are Friday and Saturday this weekend and next from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

