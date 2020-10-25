NCSBI investigating Ahoskie officer-involved shooting of man accused of fleeing police with gun

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Ahoskie.

Ahoskie Police Chief Troy Fitzhugh says the police department responded to Pine Street on Friday, October 23, in reference to a man—nicknamed Pat-Pat, threatening to shoot someone while in possession of a gun, around 10:06 p.m.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived, and officers were unable to find him.

Police then responded to another call around 10:47 p.m. the same day. This time, it was in the area of Burden Street. The same man, Pat-Pat, was accused of assaulting a woman while in possession of a gun.

Ahoskie Police identified Pat-Pat as Patrick Riddick.

Fitzhugh says an officer saw Riddick running near Vinson Drive.

The officer chased Riddick on foot. Then, a second officer arrived and also chased Riddick.

The officers commanded Riddick to stop as he ran through a residential neighborhood. According to the chief, Riddick did not stop.

Fitzhugh says when the officers caught up to Riddick, they noticed a gun in his waistband.

Police say while trying to take him into custody, when Riddick reached for the gun, one officer tased him. As he was pulling the gun out, Chief Fitzhugh says the other officer shot Riddick in his right hand.

The officers recovered the gun at the scene.

Riddick was taken to Vidant Hospital, in Greenville, for treatment to his hand.

The Ahoskie Police Department will stay with Riddick until he is released from the hospital, where officers will take him back to Ahoskie to face charges.

As policy states, when an officer has to use his firearm, the NCSBI is called in to investigate the shooting.

Fitzhugh says the officer who fired his weapon was placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

