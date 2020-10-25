News
NCEL 10-24-20
NCEL 10-24-20
WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
Updated: 1 hour ago
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
NCEL 10-24
NCEL 10-24
Vice President Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus
Updated: 1 hours ago
Associated Press
A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
POWERBALL 10-24
POWERBALL 10-24
Newport scouts host haunted drive-thru trail
Updated: 4 hours ago
WITN Web Team
Halloween is seven short days away and one organization here in the East is bringing some of that Halloween spirit to folks.
United Nations, nuclear ban treaty
Updated: 4 hours ago
WITN Web Team
Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force.
Charlie’s Forecast: Rain chances increasing as we wrap up the weekend
Updated: 5 hours ago
Charlie Ironmonger
Temperatures will be back above average and in the 70s on Saturday.
Senate opens rare weekend session, Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court
Updated: 9 hours ago
WITN Web Team
The Senate has opened a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.
COVID-19: Three more deaths reported in Eastern Carolina
Updated: 12 hours ago
WITN Web Team
Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports two more deaths in Halifax County, bringing their total to 27, and one more death in Onslow County, bringing their total to 28.
Aurora man arrested for drug trafficking
Updated: 14 hours ago
WITN Web Team
Adrian Dixon, 43, is booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center. Bond is set at $750,000.
President Donald Trump to visit Fayetteville
Updated: 14 hours ago
WITN Web Team
The President is expected to arrive around 11:40 a.m.