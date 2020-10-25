Highway Patrol investigates Perquimans County fatal crash

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Perquimans County.

Authorities responded to the crash near the intersection of Lake Road and Chapanoke Road around 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.

InterCounty Fire Department says the extrication of the occupant was extensive.

The person removed from the vehicle died at the scene from the injuries.

N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

