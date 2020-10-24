Some Halloween business booming despite pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Halloween is quickly approaching. But this year, there is something else that makes the holiday even more scary.

COVID-19 cases are still rising, cancelling events, parties, and plans and could potentially impact businesses that depend on the October Halloween sales.

Lisa Cartwright is the owner of Halloween Express in Greenville and says even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, business has been booming.

“Our store has been busy since day one. The traffic is here, we just aren’t able to reorder like I would like to do in the past.”

Cartwright says college kids are still buying, adults are buying, kids are buying.

She said people have found a way to celebrate this year, even though a lot of events have been cancelled.

“What I’m seeing is that instead of having large parties, people are having small parties. And the kids are going to trick-or-treat in the yard or they are hiding candy almost like a hide-and-seek kind of thing. Trunk-or-treat is also an option.”

Some customers in the store said they are just hanging out at their homes on Halloween, but they are still dressing up in costumes.

“I guess it just cheers people up. We are still excited for Halloween even if we have to do it with ourselves.”

Cartwright added that people need something fun to do, especially during a pandemic.

People are looking for some normalcy in their life and why not let it be Halloween. It’s fun, you can be whomever you want to be that night.”

Another customer said it is good to do something small, and have social interaction with people since the world has been locked up for a while.

But he wants to remind everyone to stay safe.

“Of course wear your mask. Maybe you can incorporate your mask in your Halloween costume.”

Health leaders said that if you do go to parties or events for Halloween, make sure you wear your mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services suggests holding virtual contests like the WITN Halloween Costume Contest.

The CDC says you should not wear a Halloween costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose.

The CDC also warns that wearing a costume mask over a regular cloth face mask could make it hard to breathe.

