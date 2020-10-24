Advertisement

Some Halloween business booming despite pandemic

Halloween Express in Greenville has booming business this year.
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Halloween is quickly approaching. But this year, there is something else that makes the holiday even more scary.

COVID-19 cases are still rising, cancelling events, parties, and plans and could potentially impact businesses that depend on the October Halloween sales.

Lisa Cartwright is the owner of Halloween Express in Greenville and says even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, business has been booming.

Cartwright says college kids are still buying, adults are buying, kids are buying.

She said people have found a way to celebrate this year, even though a lot of events have been cancelled.

Some customers in the store said they are just hanging out at their homes on Halloween, but they are still dressing up in costumes.

Cartwright added that people need something fun to do, especially during a pandemic.

Another customer said it is good to do something small, and have social interaction with people since the world has been locked up for a while.

But he wants to remind everyone to stay safe.

Health leaders said that if you do go to parties or events for Halloween, make sure you wear your mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services suggests holding virtual contests like the WITN Halloween Costume Contest.

Click here for information about our Halloween Costume Contest

The CDC says you should not wear a Halloween costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose.

The CDC also warns that wearing a costume mask over a regular cloth face mask could make it hard to breathe.

