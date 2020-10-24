Senate opens rare weekend session, Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has opened a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.
Their goal is to cement a conservative majority before Election Day despite Democratic efforts to stall President Donald Trump’s nominee.
Democrats are planning time-consuming procedural hurdles, but the party has no realistic chance of stopping Barrett’s advance in the Republican-controlled chamber.
The federal appeals court judge is expected to be confirmed Monday and quickly join the court.
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.
