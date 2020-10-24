NC State University delays start of spring semester to contain COVID spread

RALEIGH, NC (AP) - NC State University announced it will delay the start of the spring semester and eliminate spring break in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Chancellor Randy Woodson told the N.C. State community in an email about the changes, which include starting the semester on Jan. 19, a week later than planned.

Woodson said, a scheduled spring break is being replaced by four wellness days spread throughout the semester. UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina University also plan to start on Jan. 19, with no spring breaks.

All three campuses had to halt physical classes for undergrads early in the fall semester due to student outbreaks.

