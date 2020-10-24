NC Deputy dies after testing positive for COVID-19

GUILDFORD COUNTY,, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina deputy died earlier this week after she tested positive for COVID-19. Deputy Lakiya Rouse, with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, felt ill at work on October 19 and was admitted to the hospital the following day, where she tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Guilford County Sheriff, D.H. Rogers.

According to the sheriff, Rouse worked as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro. The sheriff says she left early from work this week because she wasn’t feeling well. On October 20, she was admitted to the hospital and died on October 21 from a medical-related issue. Rouse tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.

“Our team suffered a terrible loss,” Rogers said. “No words can adequately express our sadness.”

Sheriff Rogers announced Rouse’s death while also warning others about potential COVID spread for those in courtrooms 1C, 1D, 2B, or 2C on Monday, October 19.

