GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The John Paul II football team (4-1) dominated Fayetteville Christian (3-2), 52-24, on senior night Friday in Greenville.

Next up, the Saints travel to Kinston to take on Arendell Parrott Academy next Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

