Freedom march underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a freedom march in Greenville Saturday.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse.

Participants are encouraged to bring American flags and megaphones to encourage people to quote: “restore our constitutional republic, immediately.”

The organizers say this is a nationwide march and it will be the largest freedom march in American history.

