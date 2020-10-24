Freedom march underway in Greenville
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a freedom march in Greenville Saturday.
The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse.
Participants are encouraged to bring American flags and megaphones to encourage people to quote: “restore our constitutional republic, immediately.”
The organizers say this is a nationwide march and it will be the largest freedom march in American history.
