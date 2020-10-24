Advertisement

Four people missing after massive house fire in Outer Banks

Four people missing after massive Dare County house fire
Four people missing after massive Dare County house fire(John Goforth)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Four people remain unaccounted for after a large house fire broke out early Friday morning at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton, according to Dare County Emergency Management.

Fire crews say volunteer fire departments from Buxton, Hatteras, and Frisco responded shortly after 4 a.m. when a caller reported flames were visible at the house. Dare County EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported two people to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment.

A second alarm went out shortly after, and additional units responded to the scene. The Dare County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday; Rain chances Sunday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will be back above average and in the 70s on Saturday.

News

Carteret County Schools and county library partner for student virtual resources

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Carteret County Schools and county library partner for student virtual resources

News

NC State University delays start of spring semester to contain COVID spread

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
NC State University delays start of spring semester to contain COVID spread

News

Carteret County Schools and county library partner for student virtual resources

Updated: 53 minutes ago
People in Carteret County typically need a library card to access books in the public library.

Latest News

News

Observance for Beirut bombing happening virtually

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A somber tradition to remember the 1983 Beirut bombing that killed more than 200 U.S. service members is being held virutally this year.

News

Medicine drop-off events to battle the opioid epidemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agencies across North Carolina are gearing up for the fight against opioid addiction.

News

Medicine drop-off events to battle the opioid epidemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Law enforcement officials say the pandemic has led to a 40% increase in overdose deaths.

News

UPDATE: Unexploded bomb safely detonated near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Updated: 6 hours ago
The detonation of an unexploded bomb on the Outer Banks has been delayed.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Seven more deaths reported in Eastern Carolina

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Health officials are reporting more deaths in Beaufort, Bertie, Chowan, Edgecombe, Lenoir, and Wilson counties.

International

Adolf Hitler’s speech cards on auction block in Germany

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A sheaf of paper, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, with a recognizable phrase: “the Jewish problem,” “work, sacrifice.”