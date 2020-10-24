Four people missing after massive house fire in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Four people remain unaccounted for after a large house fire broke out early Friday morning at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton, according to Dare County Emergency Management.

Fire crews say volunteer fire departments from Buxton, Hatteras, and Frisco responded shortly after 4 a.m. when a caller reported flames were visible at the house. Dare County EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported two people to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head for treatment.

A second alarm went out shortly after, and additional units responded to the scene. The Dare County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.