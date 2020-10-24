Divine nine sororities and fraternities to stroll to the polls in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Panhellenic Council will be strolling to the polls to show the power of getting out to vote.

100 members of the divine nine sororities and fraternities are expected to stroll in unison to the polls to vote on Saturday, October 24.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Alice Keene Center at 4561 County Home Road, in Greenville.

Participants are encouraged to join.

