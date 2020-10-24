COVID-19 resurgence in Europe creates concern across the country as people in Kinston get tested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A resurgence of COVID-19 cases is the reality for many European countries, and at least one doctor in the East thinks the U.S. is next.

But many people in Eastern North Carolina are taking precautions to stay healthy and avoid contracting the coronavirus.

At a stop in Kinston, residents took two precautions, getting a free box of nutritious food and taking a no-charge coronavirus test - all while sitting in their cars.Hundreds of people came out for the food, test, or perhaps both at Kinston’s Grainger Stadium.

One specialty physician, a virologist at the Brody School of Medicine, says it’s essential to get a test and continue practicing safe social measures, especially now. Europe has seen a resurgence of the virus in multiple countries, and she says the U.S. may be next with winter approaching and people letting down their guards.

Resident Jayana Carmon said she is not one of those people who thinks the virus is over. “I see a whole lot of people; they start not to take the mask thing seriously. It’s a bunch of stuff going on, but I’m just making sure I’m getting out the way,” said Carmon.

Virologist Dr. Rachel Roper said, “Most of Europe is farther north than most of the U.S. So, they have the changes in the sunlight and the climate before we do by several weeks. And so, they’re ahead of us, and I’m afraid we’re following right now.”

Dr. Roper says our cases and hospitalizations are rising. She also doesn’t expect a change and encourages mask-wearing and social distancing, even if some people may be tired of practicing those safety measures.

Dr. Roper adds, the winter months will exhibit less sunlight and less humidity, allowing droplets to stay in the air for longer and the virus to be spread more easily.

