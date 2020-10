PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The United Full Gospel Revival Center of Plymouth is opening an outreach center and giving away food Saturday.

The Jirah Empowerment Center will be hosting food bank food giveaway, vendors, and voter registration.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at 402 Madison Street, in Plymouth, on October 24.

