Carteret County Schools and county library partner for student virtual resources

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in Carteret County typically need a library card to access books in the public library. But Carteret County School students no longer need the public library cards to virtually check-out books and other resources.

Lesley Mason is the Carteret County Library Director and said, “Students can use their student ID number as their library card.”

Literature is now at Carteret County students' fingertips. A new partnership between the school system and the public library now offers more resources.

“In addition to what they have in the school system, they now have all of the resources of the public library.”

School leaders are working to make virtual learning as easy as possible, and hope giving have access to library materials will help students, teachers, and parents with virtual learning during the pandemic and

“The books are always available, so you don’t even have to place a hold on it. If you see if, you can check it out,” said Mason

For kids learning from home, the new partnership allows them to log into their student access account using their student ID number’s last four digits.

“With a lot of students learning remotely and family’s kind of pressed for time in the midst of the pandemic.” said Mason.

Students can also access eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming videos.

“Teachers can assign reading material knowing that the students will have access to it,” she said.

They can borrow up to 10 books or audiobooks from any of the five Carteret County Public Libraries.

“I would encourage the parents of Carteret County to take advantage of this opportunity because it really is awesome,” Jackson said.

Starting on November 1, the school students will access public library books or electronic resources.

