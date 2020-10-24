Bertie County Schools to giveaway free lunch and gift cards to tornado victims
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bertie County Schools is partnering with a local church and will be giving out lunch and gift cards to victims of the tornado from Isaias Saturday.
The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. and last for about two hours.
If you have been impacted by the tornado from Isaias, stop by Bertie Middle School for the giveaway.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.