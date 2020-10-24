Advertisement

Aurora man arrested for drug trafficking

Adrian Dixon
Adrian Dixon(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -

BCSO drug arrest
BCSO drug arrest(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Aurora man for drug trafficking.

Deputies say an investigation and search warrant of an abandoned residence on Bonnerton Road, in Aurora, lead to the arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adrian Dixon, 43, was using the residence as a stash house to hide and prepare cocaine and heroin for resale.

Investigators and a K9 found 28 grams of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and plastic bags used to package the drugs.

$4,000 was seized from Dixon’s vehicle.

Dixon was arrested on Thursday, October 22, and faces the following charges:

• Trafficking in heroin

• Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of a firearm by a felon

• Possession of a stolen firearm

The sheriff’s office says Dixon is currently on federal probation for drug and firearm offenses.

He is booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center. Bond is set at $750,000.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Donald Trump to visit Fayetteville

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The President is expected to arrive around 11:40 a.m.

News

Wallace Police arrest woman for first-degree murder in mobile home park homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Marshje Swinson, 26, of Willard, faces first-degree murder charges in a man's death and attempted first-degree murder charges in the shooting of a woman.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny and warm Saturday; Rain chances Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Temperatures will be back above average and in the 70s on Saturday.

News

Divine nine sororities and fraternities to stroll to the polls in Greenville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Alice Keene Center at 4561 County Home Road, in Greenville.

Latest News

News

Church food bank giveaway in Plymouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The event begins at 10 a.m. at 402 Madison Street, in Plymouth, on October 24.

News

Megamillions 10-23-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Some Halloween business booming despite pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Halloween is quickly approaching. But this year, there is something else that makes the holiday even more scary.

News

Four people missing after massive house fire in Outer Banks

Updated: 11 hours ago
Four people remain unaccounted for after a large house fire broke out early Friday morning at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton, according to Dare County Emergency Management.

News

NCEL 10-23-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

MEGAMILLIONS 10-23-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm