Aurora man arrested for drug trafficking

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -

BCSO drug arrest (Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Aurora man for drug trafficking.

Deputies say an investigation and search warrant of an abandoned residence on Bonnerton Road, in Aurora, lead to the arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adrian Dixon, 43, was using the residence as a stash house to hide and prepare cocaine and heroin for resale.

Investigators and a K9 found 28 grams of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and plastic bags used to package the drugs.

$4,000 was seized from Dixon’s vehicle.

Dixon was arrested on Thursday, October 22, and faces the following charges:

• Trafficking in heroin

• Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Possession of a firearm by a felon

• Possession of a stolen firearm

The sheriff’s office says Dixon is currently on federal probation for drug and firearm offenses.

He is booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center. Bond is set at $750,000.

