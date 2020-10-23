Washington-Beaufort Chamber serves hundreds during first responder appreciation lunch

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - Some area first responders were treated to lunch in appreciation of their service on Wednesday. The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce partnered with area businesses to host a first responders appreciation luncheon in Washington.

The event recognized first responders for their service to the public during the pandemic. Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford says it’s nice to have the community’s support.

Chief Drakeford said, “We are all in these trying times together, and it’s been a truly outpouring of appreciation from the general public for the work the men and the women do.”

The chamber served more than 300 to go plates during lunchtime on Wednesday.

