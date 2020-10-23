Vice President Pence planning weekend Kinston campaign stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Vice President Mike Pence is planning a campaign stop this weekend here in Eastern Carolina.

The vice president will be in Kinston Sunday evening for a rally.

The 6:00 p.m. rally will be at the Kinston Jetport. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and will close at 5:30 p.m.

Pence has not yet been in Eastern Carolina this campaign cycle, while President Donald Trump was in Greenville a week ago. The vice president attended a rally in Selma last Friday.

To get tickets for the rally, you can click this link.

