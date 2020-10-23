Saving Graces: David

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is David.

David is a sweet, handsome boy who is about two months old. Volunteers say he is very energetic, but likes to snuggle up for nap time.

He gets along well with other cats and would make a wonderful addition to any home.

All of the cats and kittens are posted on the Saving Graces website and volunteers are meeting approved adopters at PetSmart by appointment only.

