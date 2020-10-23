Advertisement

Saving Graces: David

David is a sweet, handsome boy who is about two months old.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is David.

David is a sweet, handsome boy who is about two months old. Volunteers say he is very energetic, but likes to snuggle up for nap time.

He gets along well with other cats and would make a wonderful addition to any home.

All of the cats and kittens are posted on the Saving Graces website and volunteers are meeting approved adopters at PetSmart by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Odessa and Camilla

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Odessa and Camilla.

Pets

Saving Graces: Twyla and Ted

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Twyla and Ted.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Puddin

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Puddin.

Pets

Saving Graces: Josie

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Josie.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Mozart

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mozart.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hitch

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Hitch is about 8 years old and volunteers believe he is an Australian Kelpie mix.

News

Saving Graces: Diva and Gigi

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both kittens are a little shy at first.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Pepper Litter

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Pepper litter.

News

Pitt Friends - Duke

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT
Pitt Friends shares an adoptable dog named Duke with us.

Pets

Saving Graces: Bailey

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Bailey.